Troopers: 2 dead, 2 others injured in December 23 accident in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C (WNCT) – Two people are dead and two others are recovering in the hospital after a car crash in Bertie County on December 23.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:00 a.m.

Troopers say the accident occurred on U.S 13 and 17 near Ward Road just outside Windsor.

Investigators say a car, carrying four people, ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say two people died and two others were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

Troopers are waiting to release the names of deceased victims since they are sill notifying the next of kin.