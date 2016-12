PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV drove into a Portsmouth home Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers say police and medics were called to a residence in the 4200 block of Morgate Lane at 3:42 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.

SUV into Portsmouth home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Joe Fisher/WAVY Photo