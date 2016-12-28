Suspect arrested in series of Hampton Roads 7-Eleven robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a suspect in connection with a series of 7-Eleven robberies, early Monday morning.

Police say that, Deonte Alexander Watkins, 26, came into the 7-Eleven in the 4700 block of Baxter Road at 3:30 a.m. Once inside, he came up to the clerk and mentioned that he had a weapon. Watkins received money and then fled the scene.

Officers were able to find Watkins a few minutes later not too far from the store.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Watkins is suspected of robbing two 7-Elevens on Diamond Springs Road and one 7-Eleven on Independence Boulevard.

Watkins has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of wearing a mask in public, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of use of a firearm.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.