2 dead in shooting on 21st Street in Newport News

WAVY/Larry Carney
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead following a shooting Wednesday morning on 21st Street in Newport News.

Dispatchers confirmed to 10 On Your Side that police were investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street., which is just off Chestnut Avenue.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting in Newport News on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Credit: WAVY Photo/Erin Kelly
The scene is just blocks away from Magruder Elementary School.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found in the downstairs of a home with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was found upstairs with a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police later tweeted and said that he was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect or suspects in this shooting.

A 10 On Your Side crew is heading to the scene.