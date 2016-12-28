2 dead in shooting on 21st Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead following a shooting Wednesday morning on 21st Street in Newport News.

Dispatchers confirmed to 10 On Your Side that police were investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street., which is just off Chestnut Avenue.

The scene is just blocks away from Magruder Elementary School.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found in the downstairs of a home with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was found upstairs with a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police later tweeted and said that he was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect or suspects in this shooting.

A 10 On Your Side crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.