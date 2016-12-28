Several charges against man accused in Portsmouth shooting dismissed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several charges against a man accused in a double shooting were dismissed Wednesday.

Martario Gee was arrested in November in connection to an Oct. 27 shooting incident that left 26-year-old Christopher A. Washington dead. Another man was taken to the hospital that night with life-threatening injuries.

Gee had been charged with murder, felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In court Wednesday, all the charges against Gee were dismissed, except for one: possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.

The single charge was certified to the grand jury.