Search underway for missing kayaker in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — A search is underway off the coast of Cape Charles for a missing kayaker.

Coast Guard officials tell WAVY.com they were notified around 9:20 a.m. that two kayakers had overturned two miles off the coast.

It was later confirmed that one kayaker is missing, and the other is not in distress and is helping with the search.

The Coast Guard says they have received reports that the missing kayaker may be a military service member. Officials have yet to confirm.

Crews from Cape Charles, Norfolk, Elizabeth City, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and Chamber Field all responded to the search.

Coast Guard crews searched a wide area of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday following a “mayday” call from Tuesday night. Nothing was found, and that search was suspended.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris is working to learn more about the search for the missing kayaker. Stay tuned for updates.