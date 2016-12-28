Police: Thieves rummage through multiple cars in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People in one Suffolk neighborhood are reporting an uptick in crime.

This week, seven families contacted police after someone ransacked and rummaged through their cars in River Creek. The reports note that the incidents occurred between Monday and Tuesday.

“Evidently, [thieves] started from my end and worked their way to the southern end of the neighborhood,” said Todd Starling.

Having fell victim in the past, Starling recently installed surveillance cameras outside of his home on River Creek Landing. This week, his cameras captured a man going from car to car. The stranger is seen trying to open locked doors before walking away.

“Hopefully it’ll stop, they come and they’re real quiet,” said Stanley Keatts.

Neighbor Bobby Posey said he heard of more than a dozen neighbors being hit. His vehicles were unlocked, and the thief or thieves got away with a key and spare change.

“Everything was out of the glove box, laying on the seat,” he said.

Neighbors fondly recall a time when they felt safe leaving things unlocked.

“Even the garage door, sometimes,” said Starling. “I would leave it open all weekend… unfortunately, it’s not like that anymore.”

Keatts said he’ll lock his cars from now on, but he hopes the thieves don’t become even more brazen.

“I would rather have someone open the door and go in and get what little bit I got in there, if there’s anything in there, opposed to busting the window,” he said.

Police have not provided any suspect information but are investigating the reports.

Investigators advise that people always lock up their car doors, homes, sheds and other property. You can read more safety tips here.