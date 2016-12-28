Police: Man flown to hospital from shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted Tuesday night after being shot on Laurel Street in Franklin.

Police say the man, a 26-year-old from Franklin, alleges he was in the backyard of a house on Laurel with a friend when he was approached by an unknown black male.

This person reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him. Police say the victim got a ride to his home on Bruce Street from someone in a white pickup truck.

His grandmother called police after noticing that he was bleeding. He was flown to an area trauma center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left arm.

Police say he is being less than cooperative with detectives.

Call Franklin police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599 if you know anything about this shooting.