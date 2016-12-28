Police: 3 juveniles likely responsible for Plaza Little League vandalism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have identified three juveniles they feel are responsible for vandalizing the Plaza Little League complex.
Photos: Virginia Beach little league offices vandalized — again
Vice president of the league, Joe Locy, told 10 On Your Side the office doors were kicked in and dust from a fire extinguisher covered the trashed belongings. There was also human excrement found in a drawer and the league’s security room was destroyed.
Virginia Beach little league facility vandalized
Police say charges against the juveniles are pending.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.