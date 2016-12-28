Police: 3 juveniles likely responsible for Plaza Little League vandalism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have identified three juveniles they feel are responsible for vandalizing the Plaza Little League complex.

Vice president of the league, Joe Locy, told 10 On Your Side the office doors were kicked in and dust from a fire extinguisher covered the trashed belongings. There was also human excrement found in a drawer and the league’s security room was destroyed.

Police say charges against the juveniles are pending.

