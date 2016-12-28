1 sent to hospital after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs died in a house fire in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 3800 block of Old Farm Road at 4:56 p.m. Fire Chief Mike Stockton says crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire damage in the kitchen. The fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

At least two people were home at the time of the fire. A female was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Three dogs were removed from the home. Two of them did not make it. The third was taken to a local animal hospital.

The residents of the home will be temporarily displaced. Chief Stockton said they have found a place to stay in the meantime.

