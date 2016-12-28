Norfolk police: 259 thefts from vehicles reported in December

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were 259 reports of thefts from vehicles in Norfolk throughout December. That’s 44 more reports filed compared to December 2015, according to police.

Police say they’re seeing an increase in stolen vehicle reports, too. This December, there have been 64 stolen auto reports, which is 10 more than last December.

It only takes a few seconds for thieves to steal your belongings from your car — or even your car itself.

Police want to remind residents of some tips to help reduce the chance of having your valuables stolen:

Hide your valuables — always. If something is in sight, it may take flight.

Lock the doors and roll up the windows, even if you plan to be away for a short time.

Remove GPS and GPS mounts.

Hide all electronic cords and power sources.

Do not leave your vehicle unattended and running.

Don’t leave your keys or hide a second set of keys inside your vehicle.

Park in well lit areas.

The best advice to prevent having your things stolen from your vehicle? Don’t leave anything in your car, or at least make sure everything is hidden, police say.

Many of the stolen vehicles reported had either the keys left inside, or the vehicle was left running unattended.

Find more safety tips from police here.