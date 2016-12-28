Man wanted for questioning in Perquimans County stolen vehicle case

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquiman’s County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a stolen vehicle.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a 2004 Chevrolet Kodiak 4500 Western Hauler was taken off the lot of A & B Motorsports, located at the corner of New Hope Road and Highway 17.

The truck was last seen heading north on Highway 17.

The sheriff’s office is looking to ask 22-year-old James Scarboro questions about this case.

Authorities described Scarboro as a white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a “long, scraggly brown beard.” He was reportedly dressed completely in camoflauge, with a large knife attached to his hip.

According to the sheriff’s office, Scarboro has been seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler with missing front fenders, which has also been reported stolen.

If you have information about either vehicle or James Scarboro, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office 252-426-5615.