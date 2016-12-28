1 suspect arrest, 2 wanted in Hampton robbery and carjacking

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking and robbery in Hampton.

18-year-old Daniel Lee Pittman, of Hampton, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Hooters in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Police responded and found the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton man, who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the victim had just left the Kraze Kutz Barber Shop located in the 1900 block of Coliseum Drive when he was approached by three unknown suspects. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and told the victim to get out of the vehicle and hand over his belongings. The suspects got cash, a cell phone and the victim’s car keys before they jumped in the car and drove away.

A short time later, the vehicle was found in the 900 block of Westwood Avenue.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects involved in this incident.

If you know anything that can help authorities, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.