First African American firefighter in Va. Beach passes away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Retired Master Firefighter Anthony “Tony” Cooke, the first African American firefighter in Virginia Beach, has passed away.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department issued a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning about Cooke’s death.

Cooke became the first African American firefighter in Virginia Beach 1976 — although he reportedly preferred to be recognized as VBFD’s first “black” firefighter.

The department awarded him with a medal of honor three years later, after he rescued four children from an apartment fire on Dillion Drive.

Cooke was also a veteran of the United States Army, and served a tour in Vietnam.

The department says they working to finalize details on a ceremony for Cooke.