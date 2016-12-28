Emporia man charged with 3rd DUI offense in fatal Route 288 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have charged an Emporia man in an early Tuesday morning fatal crash on Route 288.

State Police tell WAVY sister station WRIC 8News that at 12:50 a.m., a 1994 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Route 288 when it ran off the road to the left into the median crossing into the northbound lanes and striking a 1996 Cadillac. The pickup then overturned and the Cadillac continued head-on into the guardrail.

Police said the driver of the 1996 Cadillac, Alonza Jefferson, Jr., 46 of Midlothian, Virginia died at the scene; he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the 1994 Chevrolet pickup, Matthew P. Pernell, 27 of Emporia, Virginia was transported to MCV Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries; he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Pernell has been charged with DUI 3rd offense and involuntary manslaughter.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail with no bond.