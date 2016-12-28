Crews finish widening project on Route 17 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT crews finished the widening project on George Washington Memorial Highway in York County Friday — a week before the scheduled completion date.

All lanes of the road are now open and the speed limit in the area has been raised back to 45 miles per hour.

The project widened a 2.8-mile corridor of Route 17 between Hampton Highway and Wolf Trap Road from four to six lanes, with three lanes in each direction. The new roadway also features a raised median, curb and gutter, underground stormwater piping, a new traffic detection system and a shared-use path parallel to the northbound lane from Mill Road to Showalter Road.

Two bridges over the Poquoson River were replaced with one bridge, which carries six lanes of traffic and a shared-use path.

The project began in August 2013.