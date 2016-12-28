Coast Guard searching Bay waters following ‘mayday’ call

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews on Wednesday are searching off the coast of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Hampton.

The search comes following a “mayday” call that Coast Guard dispatchers received around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews responded to the call, but did not find any boats in distress.

A small boat from Little Creek and helicopter from Elizabeth City were dispatched Tuesday morning to continue the search across the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard tells 10 On Your Side the helicopter will search from the Lynnhaven Inlet and Hampton.

The boat will be searching the Little Creek coastline down to the Rudy Inlet.

