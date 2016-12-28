Cleaning equipment sparks fire at Wells Fargo Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A floor buffer caused a cleaning solvent to catch fire Wednesday in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Norfolk.

Crews were called to the building, located at E. Charlotte Street and Monticello Avenue, for a fire alarm at 7:14 p.m. The call was later upgraded to a fire.

Fire officials say the fire was sparked as crews cleaned the building, when a buffer ignited a cleaning solvent. That activated the building’s sprinkler system. By the time firefighters got to the scene, there was no active fire.

The sprinkler system caused some water to collect in the building’s basement and in the elevator shaft. Cleanup efforts are now underway.

The operator of the floor buffer was taken to a local hospital with some burns to his hands. He’s expected to be OK.