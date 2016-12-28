Sources: Missing grandmother, great-granddaughter found alive

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT/WAVY) — A great-grandmother from New Jersey who went missing with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter during a holiday car trip to North Carolina have been found alive, sources tell WAVY affiliate WWBT.

71-year-old Barbara Briley and LaMyra Briley were found Wednesday in Dinwiddie County.

Barbara and LaMyra left from Mays Landing, N.J. on Saturday morning. They were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, where Barbara Briley had stopped for directions.

According to WWBT, Barbara was on the phone with her niece, Marcella Rorie, when she pulled into the Exxon station parking lot, before she went in to ask for directions. A store employee named Joanna Strange tried to help her with her GPS as Rorie stayed on the line.

No one had seen Barbara or LaMyra since.

Barbara was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The child appears to be safe, WWBT reports.

