AAA Tidewater offering free Tipsy Tow this New Year’s

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you find yourself too tipsy to drive home from a New Year’s party or get-together, AAA Tidewater is offering to tow you and your car home.

AAA Tidewater is offering its free Tipsy Tow service for the region this weekend, from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

The service is restricted to drivers only, and is just a one-way, one-time ride. All you have to do is call 1-800-AAA-HELP and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.”

AAA is also reminding drivers to plan ahead before going out for New Year’s.

If you have been drinking and need a ride home, call a friend or family member, use ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft, or call a taxi service.