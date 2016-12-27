Virginia Beach’s Quin Blanding to return for senior season at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WAVY) – Bronco Mendenhall, who finished 2-10 in his first season as the head coach at the University of Virginia, received some welcomed news on Monday evening, when he found out his star safety would be returning for his senior season.

Quin Blanding (Bayside High School, Virginia Beach) announced he will forgo the NFL draft, and play for the Cavaliers in 2017. “After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to stay at the University of Virginia and complete my fourth year,” Blanding said in a statement delivered by the university’s athletics website. “I am fully committed to coach Bronco Mendenhall, coach Nick Howell and the entire coaching staff and the program they are building. I am committed to my teammates and want to help lead my team to a bowl game while at UVA.

“My focus has been and will continue to be helping the team get better and growing as a player. I look forward to having the opportunity to play in the NFL in the future, but my immediate focus right now is my team and contributing to a winning season in 2017. Go Hoos.”

Blanding, who currently ranks ninth all time on the schools’ tackles list, submitted paperwork to the National Football League’s College Advisory Committee once the season concluded.

Blanding ranks No. 2 in the ACC and No. 10 in the nation with 10.0 tackles per game. He recorded 120 tackles in 2016, which ranks No. 7 in the nation, and his 10.0 tackles per game average and 120 total tackles are the most in the nation by a defensive back. Blanding has finished No. 2 in the ACC in tackles three seasons in a row, twice behind linebacker Micah Kiser, who also announced he will be returning to UVA for his final season.

VirginiaSports.com contributed to this report.