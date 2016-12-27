Police: 2 juveniles in custody after car overturns in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two juveniles were taken in to police custody Tuesday morning after a car overturned and damaged a fire hydrant in Virginia Beach.

The car overturned around Onondaga Road and Euclid Road. Fire Crews were called to the scene at Onondaga Road and Euclid Road around 6:30 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Fire Battalion Chief James “Van” Rutherford.

He says crews arrived to find an overturned car with nobody around. A fire hydrant had been sheared off as well, with water flowing.

Police responded to the scene, along with Virginia Beach public utilities. Crews are working to stop the water flow and to replace the hydrant.

Police initially said Tuesday that three juveniles had been taken in to custody. There is no word yet on whether or not the juveniles in custody are facing any charges.

