Third suspect identified in Chesapeake Birch Trail Circle homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say a third suspect has been identified in a homicide that happened last week.

Hailey N. Jacobs, 19, has not been arrested by police, but is facing two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. Police say she was charged on Dec. 23.

The two other suspects — Davis Turner IV and Daquane A. Cuffee — are both facing second-degree murder charges for the Dec. 22 incident on Birch Trail Circle.

Officers were called to the area that evening for reports of shots fired, and found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as 27-year-old Dion Tynes, of Chesapeake.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Chesapeake Police if you know anything of the whereabouts of Jacobs.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest updates.