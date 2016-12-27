Suspect arrested in Hampton shooting that left man seriously injured

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man in Hampton.

22-year-old Jaquan Martez Belsches, of Hampton, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At 11:01 p.m. on Dec. 10, dispatchers received multiple calls about a shooting that had just happened in the first block of Azalea Drive. Officers responded and found a 24-year-old Newport News man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the area when multiple people began shooting. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspects were last seen heading toward West Queen Street in a white, two-door vehicle. Police do not have any suspect descriptions.

