State police: 10 killed in crashes over Christmas weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia State Police say 10 people died in traffic crashes across Virginia during a four-day period over the Christmas holiday.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Tuesday that preliminary reports show three of the people killed were pedestrians. Those accidents happened in Suffolk, Louisa County and Prince William County.

One of the fatal crashes was a hit-and-run in Chesapeake that’s under investigation.

Of the drivers and passengers who died, four weren’t wearing seat belts.

Police say the deaths were recorded between 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday.

State Police Superintendent Col. W. Steven Flaherty urges drivers to finish out 2016 with safe and sober decisions during the New Year’s holiday, when the agency will have an increased presence across the state.

Five people died in traffic accidents over the Christmas holiday period last year; eight were killed in 2014.

