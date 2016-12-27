Several arrested after large fight at Connecticut Mall

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shoppes at Buckland Hills is closed Monday night after police say several fights broke out between teenagers.

Connecticut State Police told WAVY sister station WTNH News 8 they were assisting Manchester Police with a large fight/disturbance at the mall.

According to Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis, around 5:30 p.m., a fight broke out between eight to ten teens. Police say there were several hundred teens in the mall at the time and several other fights broke out around the same time.

Police called for mutual aid to help handle the chaotic situation.

Several arrests were made.

Davis says one Manchester officer was assaulted while trying to break up a fight. He was not seriously injured.

Police say there is no report of weapons involved and no indication that the fights were gang-related.

Authorities told News 8 that the mall was expected to be open as normal Tuesday.