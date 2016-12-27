Reports: Shuler Bentley to trasnfer from Old Dominion

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A report out of CBS affiliate WSPA in South Carolina says quarterback Shuler Bentley will transfer from Old Dominion. Bentley, a redshirt sophomore this past season, started 10 games, throwing for 1,432 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015 before David Washington took over as starter this past season.

It is not clear where Bentley will transfer, but he will have two years of eligibility at any Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program, since he will be graduating in May.

With Washington having graduated, Bentley was expected to contend for the starting quarterback job again in 2017.