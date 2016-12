PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Family Dollar on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth was robbed Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the store at 9:25 p.m. The suspect got away with cash. It’s not clear if the suspect was armed or not.

No one was hurt.

Police ask that anyone with information about the robbery call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.