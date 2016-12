NORFOLK (WAVY) – The first round of the Scope Holiday Invitaitonal Basketball Tournament is in the books, and a number of favorites have advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinals.

Last year’s 6A State Champion runner-up Oscar Smith (8-0) managed to stay unbeaten with a 56-50 win over Green Run, while last year’s 4A state runner-up Lake Taylor topped Cox High School 66-60.

Granby- 65

Kellam- 33

Lake Taylor- 66

Cox- 60

Tallwood- 60

Booker T. Washington- 48

Oscar Smith- 56

Green Run- 50.