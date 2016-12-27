One week left to apply for FEMA, SBA aid for Hurricane Matthew damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents have one week left to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA and to submit applications for disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Virginia residents who were impacted by Hurricane Matthew and are eligible for federal aid have until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to file their applications.

More than two months after President Barack Obama signed the Nov. 2 disaster declaration for Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, 5,108 households have applied to FEMA for help.

Storm survivors in the seven designated cities have been approved for FEMA grants under the Individuals and Households program, totaling more than $8.6 million to date. The SBA has approved 358 loans to homeowners, renters and businesses totaling more than $12 million.

Residents must apply for aid directly with FEMA and report damages. There are three ways to apply now:

Call toll-free at (800) 621-3362 or TTY (800) 462-7585

Register on your computer at http://www.disasterassistance.gov/

Register your smartphone at m.fema.gov

The SBA, one of FEMA’s partners in disaster recovery, offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters that may cover repairs, rebuilding, and the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster.