VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Someone was stabbed Tuesday night in Virginia Beach, police dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the 4200 block of Maplehurst Road for a domestic dispute at 11:15 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a stabbing victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. It’s not yet clear how badly they were hurt.

