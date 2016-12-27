Man wanted for trying to rob Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to identify a man they say tried to rob a convenience store Friday.

At 2:19 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive for an attempted robbery.

Police say a suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the clerk. Before getting any cash, the man ran from the store. He was last seen heading northbound on Executive Drive.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a light complexion, between 20 and 30-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black coat, dark blue jeans and black boots.

If you recognize this suspect or can help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.