Man injured in shooting on Shell Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Shell Road.

Police say the man was walking near the 1800 block of Shell when a car pulled alongside, and someone inside began firing. Officers were called to the area just after 12 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Police say there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time. The motive and circumstances remain unknown.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.