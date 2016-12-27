Man hurt in Sunday shooting on W. Queen St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was hurt in an early morning shooting on Christmas Day in Hampton.

At 2:11 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Queen Street for a shooting victim. When police got to the scene, they found a 29-year-old man, who said he was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Queens Landing Apartments.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

This was the first of two shootings on Christmas in Hampton. A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Barron Elementary School. He is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.