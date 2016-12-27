Man charged with domestic assault, sexual battery at Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and charged with sexual battery and domestic assault in connection to an incident on Dec. 22.

Around 6:50 a.m., officers were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road for a domestic dispute. When police got to the scene, they spoke to the victim who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Christopher Roy Olsen, during an argument which had started the night before.

At the end of the fight, police say Olsen forced the victim out of the hotel room. He also damaged hotel property during the altercation, according to police.

When the victim later returned to the hotel, police say Olsen tried to have sex with the victim. She refused, and Olsen allegedly then tried to tear her underwear off of her. She used her cell phone to call police, which Olsen damaged while trying to get it away from her, according to police.

Police obtained warrants for Olsen, charging him with one count of sexual battery, one count of domestic assault, two counts of destruction of property and one count of obstructing someone from calling 911.

Olsen was arrested around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22.