Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

Officers were called to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center at 8:09 p.m., after the victim walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was shot in the 2400 block of High Street. It’s not yet clear how badly he was hurt.

Authorities are investigating. If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

