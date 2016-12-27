Hampton police looking for suspect in Christmas shooting outside school

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find who shot a man in the parking lot of Barron Elementary School on Christmas.

At about 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers were called to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital after a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds walked in.

Police spoke to the man, who said that while at the school, located at 45 Fox Hill Road, he and another person got into a verbal argument. After the dispute, the victim began to walk away from the area. That’s when he was shot multiple times. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

School wasn’t in session and there were no school-related events going on at the time, police say.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting. They have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.