Grandmother, great-granddaughter vanish in Va. during holiday trip

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT/WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a great-grandmother from New Jersey who went missing with her 5-year-old great-granddaughter during a holiday car trip to North Carolina.

71-year-old Barbara Briley and LaMyra Briley left from Mays Landing, N.J. on Saturday morning. They were last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, where Barbara Briley had stopped for directions.

According to WAVY affiliate WWBT, Barbara was on the phone with her niece, Marcella Rorie, when she pulled into the Exxon station parking lot, before she went in to ask for directions. A store employee named Joanna Strange tried to help her with her GPS as Rorie stayed on the line.

No one has seen Barbara or LaMyra since.

Barbara’s phone now goes directly to voicemail. Her daughter, Teri Ramseur, says no one has spoken to her since 8 p.m. Saturday.

Relatives say Barbara Briley doesn’t have any known medical issues and that she had worked with the New Jersey transit system for 30 years, so she was no stranger to driving. Barbara has also made the trip to North Carolina to visit relatives before without incident, according to family members.

The family says they have repeatedly tried to reach Barbara Briley by cell phone since she went missing and are tracing the route they believe she was traveling. They have also been pressing Sprint to track Barbara’s phone so they can find out where she may be.

Barbara and LaMyra may have been in the Tri-Cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Virginia, as recently as early Tuesday morning. According to WWBT, police say they believe Barbara’s cellphone “possibly pinged” near the Dinwiddie airport off Interstate 85.

Relatives have said she would have traveled on I-95 through Richmond before taking I-85 to North Carolina.

Barbara Briley was driving a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license plate C80-ELS. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. LaMyra was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket and gray sweat pants.

If you see Barbara or LaMyra, you’re asked to call one of the following numbers: 609-892-4436; 919-247-8769; 704-851-9470; 609-241-4297.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.