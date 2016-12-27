Deputies return stolen goods after arrest in string of car break-ins

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies in York County are working to bring some post Christmas cheer to victims of car break-ins.

On Saturday, authorities arrested 37-year-old Chad McSweeney near the 500 block of Seaford Road.

Deputies say a resident in the Port Myers neighborhood called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday after McSweeney set off his motion detection alarm system.

“The deputies flooded the area and caught him trying to leave on foot, which got them looking around and they found a stolen pickup truck that was full of all kinds of property in the bed of the truck, in the cab of the truck,” said Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives worked through Christmas Eve to return items that had been reported missing — many of them Christmas presents. But they still have dozens of items at the sheriff’s office they are trying to return to the rightful owners.

Right now, McSweeney is charged with three counts of tampering with an auto, three counts of felonious petit larceny, one count of credit card theft and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. More charges are likely, Lt. Ivey says.

Ivey says at least 10 residents filed reports over the past two weeks about stolen property. He said on most occasions, the vehicles were unlocked.

“It’s become easy. People leave their cars open, they leave their cars unlocked, they leave the valuables in there.”

McSweeney is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.