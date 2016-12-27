Carrier Air Wing Three returning home in time for the new year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 200 men and women in Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Three will return home Thursday, just in time to ring in the New Year with their families.

CVW 3 is wrapping up a seven month deployment aboard the Norfolk-based nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE).

CVW 3 left for the regularly scheduled deployment on June 1 from their home bases, which include Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Air Station Lemoore and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

As part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, CVW 3 headed for the Mediterranean Sea, and the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operation. While deployed, they conducted maritime and theater security cooperation efforts and missions supporting Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria.

Captain Mark Miguez became air wing commander in a routine change of command ceremony during the deployment. Miguez had been serving as the deputy commander.

Over the entire seven-month deployment, the air wing made 12,280 flights, totaling 33,395 flight hours. This included more than 9,000 aircraft launches and over 13,000 arrested landings, or “traps.”

While flawlessly conducting flight operations in both the Mediterranean (6th Fleet) and the Persian Gulf (5th Fleet), CVW 3 completed 1,900 combat sorties while delivering 1,220 precision guided munitions. Of these, 215 combat sorties were completed in the 6th Fleet AOR and 1,685 in the 5th Fleet. During operations in both theaters, a total of 648 tons (or 1.3 million pounds) of ordnance was delivered.

The IKE CSG’s support of Operation Inherent Resolve from the Mediterranean further demonstrated the flexibility and mobility of U.S. Naval forces in support of our NATO allies and regional partners in the deterrance of potential threats.