Armed man robs Metro PCS store in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a suspect robbed a Metro PCS store late Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the store, located in the 3400 block of West Mercury Boulevard, for a business robbery.

Police say their investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. After he got cash, the suspect ran from the scene, heading eastbound towards Big Bethel Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.