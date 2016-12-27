$6,800 worth of belongings stolen from Beach home in Christmas crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The outside of Hannah Cochran’s home looks the same. However, after what happened inside, she doesn’t feel the same about it.

“It’s probably one of the most nerve wracking, violating feelings that you will ever feel,” she said. “It’s terrifying.”

How else could you describe the feeling after someone breaks into your home and take thousands of dollars’ worth of items?

On Christmas Eve, Cochran left to spend the holiday with family and came back the next morning.

“I walked in and kind of noticed some things that were weird,” she explained. “There was stuff that was in the top of my closet that was on the floor.”

She saw no trace of a break-in. But, she saw signs of a thief.

“I went into my mom’s room. Her 40 inch television that was mounted on the wall was gone.”

Then she was hit with an avalanche of panic as she noticed more belongings missing.

“My iPad was stolen. We had an iMac in the garage, it got stolen,” she said. “I have a little JBL speaker — also stolen.”

Police showed Cochran how the suspect got into the home. They believe the suspect pushed up the screen and forced their way in through the window.

They walked right out the front door with $6,800 worth of items, including a priceless family heirloom: A ring.

“It was very pretty,” Cochran said of the ring. “It wasn’t too gaudy. It was just like, a small ruby and then a tiny little diamond that went on it.”

It was from her grandmother.

“Unfortunately, she passed a few years ago,” Cochran said. “So, it was the only thing I had left of her.”

Cochran said the house, inside and out, looks the same, but right now, Cochran isn’t the same.

“I’m so paranoid. At this point, anything I think is important, I’ve been taking with me anytime I leave the house.”

A Christmas break in-where someone took things money can’t buy back.