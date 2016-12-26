With holiday shopping over, business owners can take a breath

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Now that the holiday season is over, businesses are working to determine if this year was better than the last.

“It’s insane that you can do more business in a month than you can do in the first two months of year,” said Alison Anderson, owner of A. Dodson’s on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

Monday, Anderson opened her doors and there was a steady stream of customer looking for post-Christmas bargains.

“I think you’ll see a little bit of an upswing over the last year, but I think overall, people went looking for a value really price conscience for what they were shopping for,” Anderson added.

Nextdoor at Le Marche, business was very good.

“To be honest, we’ve been so busy that I haven’t a chance to add the figures up,” said owner, Donna Marie Murphy. “I have no idea where I am right now. I’m just gauging it on traffic and how many tickets we have written up and that sort of thing.”

Donna Marie Murphy has been in Ghent for two decades. She says the holiday season might be over, but next year is right around the corner.

“We’ve been doing it for 18 years and it is almost like a drill, you know, exactly what to do and when,” Murphy said. “It’s grueling. We are open seven days a week and you’re hammering it out, and sometimes it is more than we can handle.”

Just like the electronics they sell, employees at Best Buy are running on low battery.

“Everybody’s tired,” said manager Adam Beaber. “We are eager to take a little time off, but we had a great holiday this year.”

Beaber has spent the last seven holiday shopping seasons at Best Buy. He thinks this could be one for the books.

“I would say this one was one of our great ones,” Beaber added. “We did have few more from the online shopping stand point and we had some great deals and we had a lot of great deals to drive people into the store.”