Suspect shot after charging towards Louisa County deputy

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving a Louisa County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Authorities said just after 3 a.m. Monday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 9000 block of Louisa Road.

When the deputy arrived on scene of the traffic crash, the driver, a 44-year-old male, ran into the woods, according to State Police.

“A few minutes later and approximately a quarter mile away, the sheriff’s deputy located the subject along the road,” the press release from State Police said. “During a brief discussion, the suspect charged the deputy and a struggle ensued resulting in the suspect being shot once.”

Police said the male subject was transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville and is currently in stable condition.

The deputy was not injured in the incident, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

All east and west lanes are still closed on Route 22 near Waldrop Road.