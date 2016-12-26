Several cars broken into on Christmas in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thieves don’t take holidays off, and that would include Christmas. That was the case in Norfolk, where a number of car break-ins spoiled the season for those who were targeted.

Christmas morning, the clatter on Hanover Avenue wasn’t festive. Mark Bombelles woke up and found someone had bashed the window of his truck.

“There was an iPod in there, an old one,” Bombelles said. “They didn’t take anything.”

He’s not alone. On the same street, on the same day, yards away, 10 On Your Side found more holiday havoc: Two more cars had been broken into, but nothing was taken. Bombelles said he knew not to keep anything sitting out in his car.

“There were some chargers in there, that sorta stuff,” Bombelles said. “Because this has happened before, we don’t leave valuable things in the car.”

In August, someone broke into two of the Bombelles’ vehicles. Monday, for the second time this year, he waited for someone to fix the glass.

“You know, it’s everywhere. People are mobile. You can’t get away from it,” he said. “So you gotta do what you can to protect yourself.”

Bombelles said he can’t speak for neighbors, but he has plan.

“I already ordered an internal security system,” he said. “It will be here in the next day or two. I’m going to put some external cameras up too.”

Bombelles says he’ll keep any eye out for whoever caused havoc on Hanover Avenue on Christmas Eve.