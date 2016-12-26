Police: 14-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say they are looking for a 28-year-old man who is suspected of abducting a 14-year-old girl overnight.

Police say a call was received around 3:50 a.m. Monday reporting the abduction of Kaniya McMurrin in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

McMurrin’s mother reportedly told police that her daughter was not in bed around 1 a.m.

Police say the family began searching for McMurrin — and found her asleep in the back seat of the suspect’s car at 3 a.m.

The suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Wendell Ward, of Weldon, North Carolina, was also asleep in the car. Police say the family began banging on the windows to wake them up.

Ward reportedly drove off with McMurrin in the backseat.

The car is being described as a silver 2004 Chrysler Sebring with NC license plate PDX-2566. It has a right head light out and a dent on the passenger side door.

Police say felony warrants are on file for abduction of a child. Police say it is unknown at this time if McMurrin and Ward are related.

A be on the lookout has been sent out within a 50-mile radius of the area.

