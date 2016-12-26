Man hit by vehicle in Franklin dies at hospital

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Franklin Sunday evening.

At about 8:47 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Hunterdale Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When police got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Charles Moorman with serious injuries.

Police say Moorman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend. According to police, he apparently got out of the car on Hunterdale and begin walking north in the roadway. Another vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old Courtland resident, was heading south, didn’t see Moorman in the road and hit him. The driver immediately pulled over and waited for police to arrive.

Moorman was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police are still investigating the accident.