Hampton tattoo shop workers say men stole from tip jar

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Employees of Attic Tattoos in Hampton say two men stole money from their tip jar on Christmas Eve.

Ryan Peterson, desk manager of the tattoo shop, told 10 On Your Side the employees were outside, smoking a cigarette, when surveillance video captured two people reaching into the tip jar.

“Kind of made me feel like I lost a little faith in humanity,” Peterson said. “…It’s quick and easy for them, but it’s devastating for me. I could have used that money for Christmas presents and things like that.”

Employees weren’t sure how much money was stolen, but say the jar was about half full with $10 and $20 bills.

Since posting the video, employees say they’ve gotten information about the possible suspects and plan to file a police report.