Fire destroys home on the Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A massive fire destroyed a home in Northampton County Monday night.

Dispatchers said crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 5200 block of Stumptown Drive in Eastville at 8:03 p.m.

According to the Eastville Fire Department, the home was fully involved with flames when crews got to the scene. The fire was marked under control at 8:30 p.m. However, units were on scene for about two hours cleaning up the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire; the residents had been out shopping, firefighters said.

The home is a total loss.

The property owner was contacted about the fire.

Fire officials are investigating to determine what caused the fire.

