ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Accomack County Monday night.

Dispatchers said crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 5200 block of Stumptown Drive at 8:03 p.m. The fire was marked under control at 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

